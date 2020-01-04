Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.42

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.42 and traded as high as $31.01. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 1,376,087 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,420 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

