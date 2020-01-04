Financial Survey: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) vs. PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.86 $242.39 million $2.67 11.31 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.01 $7.80 million N/A N/A

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.55% 15.18% 15.18% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AllianceBernstein and PUYI INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

