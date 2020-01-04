Financial Survey: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) versus Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franchise Group and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -187.31% -169.15% -72.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Verb Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,340.93 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Franchise Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

