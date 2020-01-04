FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Down 0.3%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 4,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

About FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

