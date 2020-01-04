FintruX Network Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $691,545.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

