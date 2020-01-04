Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE F opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

