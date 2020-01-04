First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.31. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $118.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after buying an additional 119,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

