First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Given the smaller size of First Solar’s current Series 4 CdTe modules compared to certain types of crystalline silicon modules, the company may incur higher labor costs. While the long-term potential of the space is undeniable, the industry faces a number of near-term challenges that will likely keep solar stocks like First Solar under pressure. Moreover, the company will continue to incur substantial production start-up costs associated with the series 6 technology in the near term. The company is also witnessing higher-than-expected labor and sales freight cost. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, with the Series 6 modules enjoying solid demand worldwide, First Solar is investing heftily in production ramp up of this module.”

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 941,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,568. First Solar has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after purchasing an additional 664,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

