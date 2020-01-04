FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $311.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.35.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.81. 859,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,824. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $182.51 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

