Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.62% of Flex LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.