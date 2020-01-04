FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $547,070.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $547,070.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

