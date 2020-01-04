Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

