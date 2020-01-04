FlypMe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $282,185.00 and $4.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

