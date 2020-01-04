FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.20

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.01. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 1,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 824,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

