Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $2.70. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 457,856 shares.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

