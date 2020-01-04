Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FWP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 13,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

