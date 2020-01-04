Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.23

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 8184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

