Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,401,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.