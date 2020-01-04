Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

FRO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 1,455,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Frontline has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

