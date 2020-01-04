Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE:FRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.18. Frontline has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Frontline by 354.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,108,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 665,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 420.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Frontline by 29.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.