FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43, approximately 4,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of the indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for various central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome.

