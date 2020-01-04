FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FUPBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

