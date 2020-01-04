Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.42

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.42 ($51.65) and last traded at €44.36 ($51.58), with a volume of 40303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.16 ($51.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.58 and a 200-day moving average of €36.21.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.