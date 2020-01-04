Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.09 ($43.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €39.80 ($46.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.19 and its 200 day moving average is €33.98. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

