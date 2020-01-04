FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of FCEL opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

