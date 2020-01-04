FY2019 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increased by SunTrust Banks

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

