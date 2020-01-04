FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Boosted by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

WTFC stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

