FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE:HWC opened at $43.49 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 950,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $26,063,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 145.7% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 211,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 704.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

