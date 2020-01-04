G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTHX. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of GTHX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 261,383 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

