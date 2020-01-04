Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,175.38

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,175.38 ($81.23) and last traded at GBX 6,125 ($80.57), with a volume of 1670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,105 ($80.31).

GAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,835.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,987.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

