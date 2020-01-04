Garth Palmer Acquires 34,856 Shares of Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) Stock

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) insider Garth Palmer bought 34,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

On Wednesday, October 16th, Garth Palmer purchased 11,466 shares of Sigmaroc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £5,045.04 ($6,636.46).

SRC stock opened at GBX 52.25 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.17. Sigmaroc PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.70 ($0.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

