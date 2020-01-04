Gas (GAS) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00012791 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $9.52 million and $1.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Koinex, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

