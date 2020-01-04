GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.98. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.