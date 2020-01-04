Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

GCO stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $435,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

