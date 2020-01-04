Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 557,039 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 436,848 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,552,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 414,922 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

