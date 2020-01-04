GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GPRK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau Unibanco initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 185,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.69.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

