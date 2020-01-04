Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.12

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 159548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 7,324.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 16,090.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 2,114,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Gerdau by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,613,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,281,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.