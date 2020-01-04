Gerdau Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 822% compared to the average volume of 470 call options.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 453,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 375,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

