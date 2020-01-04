Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.67

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.67 and last traded at $185.44, with a volume of 419081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.56.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

