Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 392,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

