Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Golden Agri-Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, Rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based bio-fuels; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

