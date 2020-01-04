Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Goldex Resources Corp (CVE:GDX)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 29,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Goldex Resources Company Profile (CVE:GDX)

Goldex Resources Corporation, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America.

