Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $107.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Incyte by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,235,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.