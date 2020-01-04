Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.87 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), approximately 18,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and a P/E ratio of -33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

