Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Famous Dave’s of America (OTCMKTS:DAVE) Head to Head Comparison

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Famous Dave’s of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.71 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Famous Dave’s of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Granite City Food & Brewery and Famous Dave’s of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Famous Dave’s of America has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.88, meaning that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

