Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.78

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 573651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

