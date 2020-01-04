Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after buying an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $15,844,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

