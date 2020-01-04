Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s current price.

Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.81.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.