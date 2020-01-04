Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) shares traded down 4% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.40 to C$1.30. The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72, 1,098,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

