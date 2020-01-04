GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GTT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 466,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $593.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 204,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,581,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 28.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,945,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

